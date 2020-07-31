STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Billie Eilish debuts new song 'My Future'

Singer Billie Eilish

Singer Billie Eilish (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer sensation Billie Eilish has dropped her new song "My Future".

The new song has been produced by her brother Finneas O'Connell, who often co-writes and produces Eilish's music.

"Billie Eilish - "my future" Out now on @Spotify" Eilish posted on her official Twitter handle on Thursday.

The dreamy song was accompanied by a video created by Australian artist Andrew Onorato, reported Rolling Stone.

"We wrote this at the very beginning of quarantine. It's a song that's really, really personal and special to me.

When we wrote this song, it was exactly where my head was at - hopeful, excited and a crazy amount of self-reflection and self-growth," the 18-year-old singer said.

"But recently it has also taken on a lot of new meaning in the context of what's happening in the world now.

I hope you can all find meaning in it for yourselves," she added.

The song is her first release since the official track of upcoming James Bond movie "No Time to Die", which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In January this year, Eilish had scripted history at the 2020 Grammy Awards when she took home the four biggest prizes for her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go'.

The singer had won trophies for best new artiste, record of the year, album of the year and song of the year.

She had also won the award for best pop vocal album, securing five of her six nominations.

