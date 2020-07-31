STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Breaking Bad' star Bryan Cranston says he has recovered from COVID-19

In the caption for the video, Bryan Cranston said his symptoms included 'a slight headache, tightness of chest and (loss of) taste and smell'.

Published: 31st July 2020 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Bryan Cranston took to Instagram to share he has recovered from the coronavirus.

Actor Bryan Cranston took to Instagram to share he has recovered from the coronavirus. (Photo | Bryan Cranston Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGEELS: "Breaking Bad" star Bryan Cranston has revealed that he was diagnosed with coronavirus but has now recovered and donated his plasma.

The actor uploaded a video on Instagram in which he could be seen donning a mask.

Cranston said he had COVID-19 a "little while ago" and considers himself "very lucky" that he only had "mild symptoms".

"I wanted to announce that I had COVID-19 a little while ago. Very lucky, very mild symptoms," Cranston said.

"So I thought maybe there's something I can do, so I started a program (at UCLA Blood and Platelet Center) so hopefully the plasma donation can help some other people," he added.

In the caption for the video, Cranston said his symptoms included "a slight headache, tightness of chest and (loss of) taste and smell".

"I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still...I contracted the virus. Yep. It sounds daunting now that over 150,000 Americans are dead because of it," the actor wrote.

"I was one of the lucky ones...I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant.

We can prevail "but ONLY if we follow the rules together," he added.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has topped 17 million.

According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, the US leads the count with 4.4 million, followed by 2.6 million in Brazil and 1.5 million in India.

The US also has the highest number of deaths with 152,055, followed by 91,263 in Brazil and 46,084 in the UK.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 Bryan Cranston Hollywood
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp