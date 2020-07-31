STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Show should've been a 'place of happiness': Ellen DeGeneres addresses workplace allegations in letter to staff

DeGeneres said she takes responsibility for what has happened as the show bears her name and assured the staff that steps will be taken to "correct the issues" going forward.

Published: 31st July 2020 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Ellen Degeneres

Ellen Degeneres | AP Photo

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Popular TV host Ellen DeGeneres has penned a letter to the staff of her show in the wake of allegations of a toxic work environment and sexual harassment.

Dozens of employees of The Ellen DeGeneres Show have come forward in an explosive report from Buzzfeed, alleging sexual harassment and misconduct by some of the show's top executive producers.

In her letter to the staff, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, DeGeneres tendered an apology and said that the show was envisioned as a "place of happiness" but that is not the case currently.

"On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' would be a place of happiness, no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect.

"Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it's the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show," she said.

DeGeneres said she takes responsibility for what has happened as the show bears her name and assured the staff that steps will be taken to "correct the issues" going forward.

"As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done.

Clearly some didn't. That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again..."

As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or worse disregarded.

To think that any one of you felt that way is awful to me," she added.

The TV show host promised that she will "do my part in continuing to push myself and everyone around me to learn and grow".

The allegations detailed in Buzzfeed report mainly centred upon head writer and executive producer Keith Leman, who has been accused of groping and propositioning male staff members.

Others allege they were inappropriately touched by producer Ed Glavin, who is reportedly parting ways with "The Ellen Show".

Earlier this week, Warner Bros' parent WarnerMedia initiated an "internal investigation" to investigate allegations of toxic work environment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ellen DeGeneres Ellen show workplace harassment Ellen show The Hollywood Reporter
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp