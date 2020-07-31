Silent film portraying Jesus Christ as female set for OTT release

By Express News Service

A silent feature length film that portrays Jesus Christ as female will soon release on an OTT platform.

The film, titled Cactus, opened in Vienna in 2019, and was presented in Marche du Film, Cannes.

Later, it went on to be the official selection at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and travelled to Rome and Argentina. It is now preserved in the Academy Film Archives.

On its imminent release on Amazon Prime Video, the film’s director Aneek Chaudhuri said: “It is a nice feeling that our labour of love is releasing.”

On criticism faced on portraying Jesus Christ as female, he added: “Such things are trivial and it is time to cherish what we have made and it was indeed a brave effort which was termed as blasphemy by some. Aparajita Dey portrayed Jesus Christ in a sublime way in the film,.”

​Currently, Aneek is making a Malayalam film Katti Nrittam, a modern-day adaptation of Mahabharatha.



