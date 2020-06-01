STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
James Cameron reaches New Zealand to restart 'Avatar' sequel

Producer Jon Landau took to Instagram to share that the crew would self-isolate as per guidelines laid by the New Zealand government.

Published: 01st June 2020 08:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron

Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron (Photo | AP)

By IANS

WELLINGTON: Filmmaker James Cameron, along with over 50 crew members, has reached New Zealand to resume the shooting of the much-awaited "Avatar" sequel.

The unit reached Wellington, New Zealand, on Sunday for preparation in order to resume filming of the film series. The 54-member unit arrived by a chartered plane.

However, filming will not restart immediately because the team has to self-isolate first, reports variety.com.

"I want to get back to work on 'Avatar', which right now we're not allowed to do under state emergency laws or rules. So it's all on hold right now," Cameron said.

Producer Jon Landau took to Instagram to share that the crew would self-isolate as per guidelines laid by the New Zealand government.

"Made it to New Zealand. Our 14-day government supervised self-isolation now begins. #avatarsequels #jamescameron #newzealand #airnewzealand #selfisolation," Landau posted.

Work on the "Avatar" sequels came to a halt in March with lockdown orders by the New Zealand government due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to variety.com, the borders of New Zealand are still officially closed and "Cameron, Landau and the foreign crew elements used a border exemption clause for foreigners considered of significant economic value".

The government of New Zealand has come up with a detailed set of guidelines for how productions should operate amid the pandemic. When "Avatar" filming restarts, it will be the first foreign movie to use New Zealand's production protocols.

Back on May 22, Landau had shared that the staff will be heading back to New Zealand.

"Our 'Avatar' sets are ready -- and we couldn't be more excited to be headed back to New Zealand next week," Landau wrote while sharing a photograph of two water vessels used in the films.

"Check out the Matador, a high speed forward command vessel (bottom) and the Picador jetboat (top) -- can't wait to share more," he added.

Earlier in an interview with Empire for the new Celebration Of Cinema issue, Cameron shared that he is confident that his much-awaited "Avatar 2" will release as planned.

"Avatar 2" is currently slated for release on December 17, 2021.

It is believed that the sequel takes place 12 years after the events of the first movie. It follows Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) as he roams the planet of Pandora with the new family he has with Neytiri (Zoe Saldana).

The first part was a huge success, becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time when it released in 2009. Its worldwide record was broken last year by "Avengers: Endgame".

