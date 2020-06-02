STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madison Beer says she was tear-gassed while protesting George Floyd's death

The 21-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story writing, "was just tear gassed leave Santa Monica now" over a selfie, which showed the singer wearing a mask.

American Singer Madison Beer

American Singer Madison Beer. (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer Madison Beer said she was tear-gassed while protesting the death of George Floyd in Santa Monica, California, over the weekend.

According to Fox News, the 21-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story writing, "was just tear gassed leave Santa Monica now" over a selfie, which showed the singer wearing a mask.

Beer also tweeted to her social media followers, stating: "LEAVE SANTA MONICA NOW IF YOU CAN I WAS JUST TEAR GASSED [sic] THEY ARE ARRESTING EVERYONE AND TEAR GASSING [sic] ALL CROWDS."

Hours later, Beer addressed a concerned fan, noting that she is "safe and well."

"You guys are awesome. I am safe and well, thank you for the concern. I hope everyone who was out there is safe as well. remember [sic] the curfews that are in order," she said, referring to the curfews that have been enacted in the cities across the US.

Beer, in a follow-up post on Monday, appeared to hit back at critics, who, according to the star, said the tear-gassing was "warranted."

"I want to make something abundantly clear. stop trying to say myself, and the crowd of protestors I was with, were rightfully tear-gassed we were PEACEFULLY protesting. Tear gassing us was so unnecessary and painful now stop saying it was warranted."

"I couldn't breathe or see for 10 minutes along with HUNDREDS of others. for f****n protesting," continued Beer.

Across the country, people have been protesting against police brutality, specifically against the black community, in the wake of a shocking video that shows Floyd, an African-American man, being taken into custody in Minneapolis by a white officer who places his knee on his neck.

In the footage, Floyd shouts "I cannot breathe" and "Don't kill me" before losing consciousness. He was later pronounced dead.

Officer Derek Chauvin was later charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in his death. 

