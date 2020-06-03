Documentary on Rocky to get a digital release

By Express News Service

It has been four decades since the release of Rocky, one of the phenomenal sports films in the history of cinema. The film has aged well and remains one of the classics that has inspired many other boxing films over the years.

As an ode to the film, a documentary titled 40 Years of Rocky - The Birth Of A Classic has been directed by Derek Wayne Johnson.

The film is set to premiere digitally on June 9.

Sylvester Stallone has narrated the film, which will be a treat for both ardent fans of the Rocky franchise and to anyone who has watched the film.

It will document the making of Rocky and will include some rare footage by the director of the film, John G. Avildsen.

Rocky is about Rocky Balboa, a small-time boxer, who takes on a heavyweight Creed.

The film appeased both critics and audience and bagged three Oscars at the 49th Academy Awards. So far, five sequels Rocky have been made with the last one being Creed II (2019).