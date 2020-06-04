STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Jennifer Aniston auctions off her nude portrait to raise COVID-19 funds

The 'Friends' actor posted a video of the picture processing on Instagram, along with coronavirus fundraising details in the caption.

Published: 04th June 2020 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Jennifer Aniston

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston (File photo | AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: To raise relief funds for COVID-19, actor Jennifer Aniston would be auctioning off her 25-year-old nude portrait, photographed by Mark Seliger in November 1995.

The 'Friends' actor posted a video of the picture processing on Instagram, along with coronavirus fundraising details in the caption.

"My dear friend @markseliger teamed up with @radvocacy and @christiesinc to auction 25 of his portraits - including mine - for COVID-19 relief," Aniston wrote in the caption.

"100% of sales proceeds of this portrait will go to @NAFClinics, an organization which provides free coronavirus testing and care nationwide to the medically underserved," she added.

The monochrome picture features the 51-year-old actor seated with her legs crossed in front and her hands resting on her knees.

Besides the 'The Morning Show' actor, 25 more celebrities including Leonardo DiCaprio and Oprah Winfrey will be auctioned off their portraits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston nude portrait auction Jennifer Aniston coronavirus funds
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp