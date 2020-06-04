STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

More actors speak out against 'Glee' star Lea Michele on her creating 'toxic environment on set'

Ware, who accused the actor of "traumatic microaggressions" on the hit series, was responding to Michele's Twitter post supporting the Black Lives Matter movement amid the protests.

Published: 04th June 2020 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Glee actress Lea Michele.

Glee actress Lea Michele. (AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: A number of actors, who worked with "Glee" star Lea Michele, have accused her of mistreatment and appalling behaviour.

Michele found herself at the centre of a storm on Twitter after her "Glee" co-star Samantha Marie Ware called her out for her creating a toxic environment on the sets.

Ware, who accused the actor of "traumatic microaggressions" on the hit series, was responding to Michele's Twitter post supporting the Black Lives Matter movement amid the protests over the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died in police custody in Minnepolis.

On Wednesday, the actor issued an apology after meal-kit company HelloFresh dropped her as its brand ambassador.

But now, more actors have come forward with their stories of mistreatment at the hands of Michele.

Another "Glee" star Heather Morris posted a statement on Twitter, saying that she had an "unpleasant" experience of working with Michele.

"Let me be very clear, Hate is a disease in America that we are trying to cure, so I would never wish for that hate to be spread to anyone else.

"With that said, was she unpleasant to work with? Very much so; for Lea to treat others with the disrespect that she did for as long as she did, I believe she SHOULD be called out." 

"Community" star Yvette Nicole Brown, who worked with Michele on ABC's "The Mayor", also shared her experience in a post on Twitter.

Responding to Ware's tweet, Brown said, "I felt every one of those capital letters. Every person on a set matters. Every person on a set deserves respect. And it is the responsibility of every series regular to make every person who visits their home feel welcome.

This dismissive attitude is what's wrong in Hollywood and the world." Actor Amber Riley, who featured as a series regular on "Glee", said during a discussion on Instagram that many women have similar stories to share about Michele.

"In my inbox, there are a lot of Black actors and actresses telling me their stories and letting me know they have dealt with the same things on set, being terrorised by the white girls that are the leads of the show," Riley said.

In her apology on Wednesday, Michele said even though she does not remember making the specific remarks that Ware says she made, she regrets her actions.

"What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people. Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologise for my behaviour and for any pain which I have caused," she said.

The 33-year-old, who is currently expecting her first child with husband, entrepreneur Zandy Reich, said will keep working to be a better person so that she can be a "real role model for my child".

"I listened to these criticisms and I am learning and while I am very sorry, I will be better in the future from this experience," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lea michele Black lives matter lea michelle racist
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp