Law & Order writer Craig Gore fired over controversial posts

Writer Drew Janda brought Gore’s post to attention on Twitter, and tagged the Law & Order spinoff star, Chris Meloni.

Law & Order

Law & Order

By Express News Service

Law & Order creator Dick Wolf has fired writer Craig Gore from the show’s spin-off after the latter made controversial remarks about people protesting in Los Angeles as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Gore posted a series of controversial posts on Facebook condemning looters, and he shared an image in which he is holding a gun as a threat to those who disobey the city’s curfew. Wolf shared the news through a statement posted on his company’s official Twitter page. “I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief. I am terminating Craig Gore immediately,” Wolf said.

Craig Gore

In images posted on social media, Gore is seen holding a gun and wrote “curfew”. In another comment, Gore, whose credits also include “S.W.A.T.” and “Chicago P.D.”, threatened to “light motherf**kers up who are trying to f**k with my property”.Writer Drew Janda brought Gore’s post to attention on Twitter, and tagged the Law & Order spinoff star, Chris Meloni.

“Matt Olmstead is my Showrunner. I have gotten no word on ANY hirings,” Meloni tweeted, adding: “I have no idea who this person is or what they do.”Gore’s comments came at a time when people in the US are getting together to fight against racism and urge an end to police brutality after the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, aged 46, died last week after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, held him down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, “I can’t breathe”, and “please, I can’t breathe”. Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Dick Wolf Craig Gore Law and Order
