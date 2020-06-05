STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Leonardo DiCaprio pledges to 'end disenfranchisement of Black America'

The 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' actor took to social media to make the announcement about his donations and also urged others to join him.

Published: 05th June 2020 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Leonardo DiCaprio (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Leonardo DiCaprio on Friday said that he is donating to different organisations working on equal rights.

The 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' actor took to social media to make the announcement about his donations and also urged others to join him.

"I commit to listen, learn, and take action. I am dedicated to end the disenfranchisement of Black America," the Academy Award winner tweeted,

"I will personally donate to the following organizations. Please join me in supporting @ColorOfChange, @fairfightaction, The @NAACP, & @eji_org," his tweet further read.

Leonardo joins a growing list of Hollywood celebrities who are donating to such organisations during the 'Black Lives Matter' protests in the country.

Across the country, people have been protesting against police brutality, specifically against the black community.

On May 25, 46-year old George Floyd, an African-American man died in police custody after a police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for at least eight minutes. His death has sparked a series of protests across the US.

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder by a Minnesota court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Leonardo DiCaprio Black America donation Leonardo DiCaprio Black america donation
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp