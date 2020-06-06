STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
George Floyd death: Need to work together to overcome racism, says Paul McCartney

As public outcry over the death of George Floyd continues all around the world, the music icon took to Twitter to reflect on the importance of coming together to create change.

Published: 06th June 2020

The Beatles frontman Paul McCartney. (Photo| AFP)

By IANS

LONDON: The Beatles legend Paul McCartney has joined the fight against systemic racism, and says "we need to learn more, listen more, talk more, educate ourselves".

"As we continue to see the protests and demonstrations across the world, I know many of us want to know just what we can be doing to help. None of us have all the answers and there is no quick fix but we need change," said the music legend.

"We all need to work together to overcome racism in any form. We need to learn more, listen more, talk more, educate ourselves and, above all, take action," added the 77-year-old.

McCartney shared that during a trip to the US in 1964, the Beatles had been scheduled to play a segregated show, which they refused to do.

"In 1964 The Beatles were due to play Jacksonville in the US and we found out that it was going to be to a segregated audience. It felt wrong. We said 'We're not doing that!' and the concert we did was to their first non-segregated audience. We then made sure this was in our contract. To us it seemed like common sense," he said.

The music legend expressed his dismay that so little has changed in the world since then.

"I feel sick and angry that here we are almost 60 years later and the world is in shock at the horrific scenes of the senseless murder of George Floyd at the hands of police racism, along with the countless others that came before," he said.

"All of us here support and stand alongside all those who are protesting and raising their voices at this time. I want justice for George Floyd's family, I want justice for all those who have died and suffered. Saying nothing is not an option," he added.

McCartney went on to share a list of organisations that are already fighting for racial justice: Black Lives Matter, Color of Change, the NAACP, Stand Up to Racism, Campaign Zero, and Community Justice Exchange.

