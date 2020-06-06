STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Performed before racists who didn't see, hear or cheer for me: Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock

The singer opened up about her experience with racist abuse on stage in an Instagram video that she recorded in the wake of the African-American man George Floyd's death in police custody.

Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock says during her nine-year-long stint with the British girl band there were many days when she felt "least favoured" as she performed in front of racist fans who "don't hear, see or cheer" for her.

The singer opened up about her experience with racist abuse on stage in an Instagram video that she recorded in the wake of the African-American man George Floyd's death in police custody, which triggered nationwide protests against systemic racism and police brutality.

"My reality was feeling lonely while touring to predominantly white countries. I sing to fans who don't see me or hear me or cheer me on. My reality is feeling anxious before fan events and signings because I always feel like I'm the least favoured.

"My constant reality is constantly feeling like I have to work 10 times harder and longer to mark my place in the group because my talent alone isn't enough," Pinnock said in the video.

The 28-year-old musician said she had previously shared some personal experiences that were triggered due to her race, but felt it was finally the time to completely open up as "people want to listen, help and understand".

"I'm not doing this video for sympathy or for you to watch and then go about normal life. I'm doing it because enough is enough and hopefully from sharing this we can all do more to understand the racism that takes place.

"In doing this we are able to approach the bigger issue and break down systemic racism. All we want is equality and justice for our black community," Pinnock added.

Floyd, 46, died on May 25 in Minneapolis after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in an encounter caught on video.

The officer, Derek Chauvin has been charged with murder and manslaughter.

