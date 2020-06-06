STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Selena Gomez to lend her Instagram page to highlight black voices

Pop star Selena Gomez

Pop star Selena Gomez (Photo | AP)

LOS ANGELES: Singer-actor Selena Gomez says she has decided to let influential leaders take over her Instagram account in order to hear more from black voices in the wake of African-American man George Floyd's death in police custody.

The 27-year-old for Disney star said for the next few days she will let the black leaders ''speak directly to all of us'' through her Instagram account which has 178 million followers.

"I have been struggling to know the right things to say to get the word out about this important moment in history. After thinking about how best to use my social media, I decided that we all need to hear more from Black voices."

Over the next few days I will be highlighting influential leaders and giving them a chance to take over my Instagram so that they can speak directly to all of us.

We all have an obligation to do better and we can start by listening with an open heart and mind, Gomez wrote on the photo-video sharing platform.

Floyd, 46, died on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in an encounter caught on video.

The officer, Derek Chauvin has been charged with murder and manslaughter.

Following his death thousands have taken to the streets across the US to express their anger at the systemic racism and support the Black Lives Matter movement.

