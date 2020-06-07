Hollywood star Liam Neeson's mother dies one day before his birthday

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Liam Neeson's mother Katherine Neeson has passed away.

She was 94.

According to People magazine, Katherine Neeson, also known as Kitty, died in the town of Ballymena in Northern Ireland on Saturday, a day before the actor's 68th birthday. Her death was noted during the mass at All Saints Church in Ballymena, which was live-streamed on the church's Facebook page.

"Let us pray for the faithful departed. We pray for those that died recently and Kitty Neeson. Her funeral arrangements will be later," parish priest monsignor Paddy Delargy said in the video on Saturday.

The mass was streamed on social media in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Katherine Neeson was also mother to Elizabeth, Bernadette, and Rosaleen Neeson.