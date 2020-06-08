STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BTS, Big Hit Entertainment donate $1 million to Black Lives Matter foundation 

Published: 08th June 2020 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

South Korean pop sensation 'BTS' (Twitter Photo)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: South Korean pop sensation BTS and their record label Big Hit Entertainment have donated USD 1 million to Black Lives Matter foundation, days after voicing their stand against racism and violence.

According to Variety, the donation was made earlier this week.

"Black people all over the world are in pain at this moment from the trauma of centuries of oppression. We are moved by the generosity of BTS and allies all over the world who stand in solidarity in the fight for Black lives," Kailee Scales, managing director for Black Lives Matter, said.

The record-breaking K-pop band, featuring Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkoo, took to Twitter on Thursday to support the protest movement which started after the death of African-American man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota (US).

Floyd, 46, died on May 25 in Minneapolis after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in an encounter caught on video.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with murder and manslaughter.

"We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together. #BlackLivesMatter," BTS posted on its official Twitter page.

Black Lives Matter is an international human rights movement, originating from within the African-American community, which campaigns against violence and systemic racism towards black people.

