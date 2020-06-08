STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Law & Order: SVU' to address George Floyd’s murder, brutality

Many celebrities have come forward in support of the protest and have spoken against the racism of police forces in the US.

'Law & Order: SVU' showrunner Warren Leight

'Law & Order: SVU' showrunner Warren Leight (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

The murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old American, by the Minneapolis police. The horrific death of the black man was recorded by people present at the scene and it went viral creating a huge outcry from across the world. Many protests erupted across the United States against police brutality against black men.

Now, Law & Order: SVU showrunner Warren Leight has said that the series police crime drama will address the systematic racism in the police force. In a popular podcast, Leight said, “This show always is of the moment. It has to come up, and it will. We will find our way in to tell the story.”

