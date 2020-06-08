'Law & Order: SVU' to address George Floyd’s murder, brutality

By Express News Service

The murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old American, by the Minneapolis police. The horrific death of the black man was recorded by people present at the scene and it went viral creating a huge outcry from across the world. Many protests erupted across the United States against police brutality against black men.

Many celebrities have come forward in support of the protest and have spoken against the racism of police forces in the US.

Now, Law & Order: SVU showrunner Warren Leight has said that the series police crime drama will address the systematic racism in the police force. In a popular podcast, Leight said, “This show always is of the moment. It has to come up, and it will. We will find our way in to tell the story.”