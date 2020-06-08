STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Want to see 'abused' Nebula rebuild her life: Karen Gillan on 'Guardians of the Galaxy' 

The Scottish actor has played the intergalactic warrior in two "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies as well as "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame".

Karen Gillan as Nebula in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' series with director, James Gunn

Karen Gillan as Nebula in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' series with director, James Gunn. (Photo | Twitter)

PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Karen Gillan says she wishes to see her "Guardians of the Galaxy" character Nebula "rebuild" her life in the upcoming third installment of the James Gunn-directed franchise.

"She is (Nebula) someone who's dealt with abuse from her father from such a young age... In Avengers, she had to face the source of her abuse and then actually watch him get eliminated from her life," Gillan said on a virtual panel for GalaxyCon Live.

The actor added that she is eager to see "future Nebula in the sense of what she's going to be like now that that source of abuse has gone out of her life, how's she going to build herself back up... I'm interested to maybe try and take her to a place now where she starts to rebuild her life."

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3" will also feature Chris Pratt (Star Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Vin Diesel (Groot) and Bradley Cooper (Rocket).

