Grant Gustin reacts to Hartley Sawyer's firing from 'The Flash' for racist tweets

Published: 09th June 2020 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

'The Flash' star Grant Gustin

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After actor Hartley Sawyer from 'The Flash' series was fired for racist and misogynist references in his tweets, lead actor of the superhero show, Grant Gustin said he was deeply shocked and saddened with the former's tweets.

Reposting the written statement of the show's executive producer Eric Wallace, who shared the information of Sawyer not returning for the seventh season, Gustin, wrote on Instagram that the "words matter."

"I don't have much to add because Eric's thoughts are stated so eloquently and powerfully. I will say I was shocked, saddened, and angry when I saw the tweets. Words matter," his comment read.

Wallace earlier penned a statement on the photo-sharing platform where he explained how much of Sawyer's social media tweets broke his heart and made him "mad as hell."

He noted that those are "indicative of the larger problem in our country (America)."

"I, too, am committed to bringing permanent change to the work environment here on 'THE FLASH.' Yes, this is a family show. But it's for all families. That includes Black and Brown ones," the showrunner wrote.

He stressed his continuing efforts to find "black and brown writers, directors, actors and producers of all genders to help tell FLASH stories."

Wallace wrapped up the written statement with a message of solidarity in the fight against social injustice and racism. 

