'Matrix 4' has meaningful things to say: Keanu Reeves

Published: 09th June 2020

Keanu Reeves in Matrix Reloded

Keanu Reeves in Matrix Reloded (Photo| IMDB )

By PTI

LONDON: Hollywood star Keanu Reeves says it was director-writer Lana Wachowski's "beautiful script" for "Matrix 4" that compelled him to come back to the world of cyberpunk.

The actor, who will reprise his role as Neo in the upcoming fourth installment of the cult sci-fi franchise, said the new film has some "meaningful things" to convey and he didn't want to let go of the opportunity.

"Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me. That's the only reason to do it.

"To work with her again is just amazing. It's been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from," Reeves told Empire magazine.

According to reports, the film is hoping to resume production in July and Warner Bros Pictures, the studio behind the film, had signed eight-week extensions to keep the star cast on hold.

The film was in production since February, and moved from San Francisco to Berlin mid-March for shooting, which never began due to the coronavirus-led shutdown.

Besides Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith will be reprising their roles as Trinity and Niobe, respectively in the fourth chapter.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Brian J Smith, Toby Onwumere and Jonathan Groff are new additions to the series.

Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell have co-written the script with Wachowski.

"Matrix 4" is scheduled for a 2021 release.

