K-POP 2020 to allow only solo participants

Over the years, K-POP has witnessed a growing fanbase in India. The 2019 contest saw a total of 3,475 people participate in 1,952 teams.

By Express News Service

K-POP contest 2020, an yearly event of the Korean Cultural Centre India, Embassy of the Republic of Korea, is back, with its first two rounds to be hosted online. Those willing to participate can post their performance video on YouTube, and register at kpopindia.com till June 15.

“Owing to the exceptional situation, we have made the conscious decision to host the contest with only solo participants. Any Indian nationals above age of 14 years, who has a passion for dancing or singing to K-POP songs can participate in this open contest,” says KCCI Director Kim Kum-Pyoung.

The regional round will be held on the K-POP website with winners competing from the first round in 18 cities of Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Guntur, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, and Pune.

Kum-Pyoung says, “The videos of the participants of the online round can be checked on the website by clicking the cities. Fans can watch, like, and comment to cheer their favourite participants.” The rules and eligibility criteria are listed on the K-POP website and social media channels.

On asked if a location for the final round has been selected, Kum-Pyoung says, “Looking at the present situation, our top priority is public safety. It will be best if we first wait for the government’s guidelines and then explore the best options to make it a successful event.”

Over the years, K-POP has witnessed a growing fanbase in India. The 2019 contest saw a total of 3,475 people participate in 1,952 teams.

How to participate
Those willing to participate can post their performance video on YouTube, and register at kpopindia.com till June 15.

