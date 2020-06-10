STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

We just decided on another date, we'll see: Lisa Kudrow on 'Friends' reunion episode shoot

Asked if they would go for a virtual shoot, Kudrow said there hasn't been any talk about doing it remotely.

Published: 10th June 2020 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow (File | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: The much-anticipated "Friends" reunion will definitely happen and will also have some "other things" in the special, series star Lisa Kudrow has revealed.

The actor, who played the oddball Phoebe Buffay on the hit 1990s sitcom, said the cast and creators recently finalised another date for the taping of the one-off event with live audience for HBO Max, reported DigitalSpy.

The reunion special was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus-led production shutdown.

It was originally slated to be available on the WarnerMedia streaming service on its May 27 launch.

"It's definitely going to happen. (The planning) was pretty far along, but it seemed pretty clear that if people can't gather then we can't do it. We just keep putting dates in the calendar. When we can do it, we will do it," Kudrow, 51, said.

Asked if there was anything scripted in the special or if the concept focused on the team reminiscing about the series, the actor said, "There are other things in it. 

"There are other things to it; things I shouldn't really talk about because they should be good  but those things can't happen (right now). We just decided on another date and we'll see if we can do it then."

Asked if they would go for a virtual shoot, Kudrow said there hasn't been any talk about doing it remotely.

"I mean, it was an immediate no if this was brought up. That's not what this is. We are not doing it remotely," the "Space Force" actor added.

In May, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt said they are hoping to shoot the reunion by the end of summer.

However, he added should the lockdown continue indefinitely, the reunion "may go more to a virtual route, if it is delayed too long".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Friends Lisa Kudrow Phoebe Buffay
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp