Alexx O’Nell to star alongside Sushmita Sen

American actor and musician Alexx O’Nell will be seen alongside Sushmita Sen in the upcoming Hotstar Special show Aarya. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the 9-episode series follows a woman who enters the heroine trade after her husband is shot. In the show, Alexx will be essaying a musician named Bob Wilson.

“The role is the surprise element of the series, and by the last episode, you’ll see this captivating character transform completely, becoming among the most integral parts of this gripping story,” Alexx said.

“While Aarya is indeed a crime drama it’s also a musical journey, a complex web of crime and family, and above all, a love story.” Alexx has appeared in over 30 films and series (including Main Aur Charles, Joker, and Inside Edge).