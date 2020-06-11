STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Harry Styles pushes all North American concert dates to 2021

The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram to announce the push-back and also shared the rescheduled dates of the tour which will stretch from August 14 to October 31.

Published: 11th June 2020 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

'One Direction' star Harry Styles

'One Direction' star Harry Styles (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Musician Harry Styles on Wednesday announced that the North American leg of his Love On Tour has been postponed to 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram to announce the push-back and also shared the rescheduled dates of the tour which will stretch from August 14 to October 31.

"This summer we were excited to be bringing Love On Tour to North America. However, due to the ongoing threat from Covid-19 we have been forced to reschedule these dates to next summer," he wrote in the caption.

"The well-being of my crew, and all the fans around the world will always hold top priority. I can't wait to see you all out on the road, as soon as it's safe to do so. We are in a moment of necessary change and growth in the world," he added.

Addressing the civil unrest in America, the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer then said that he will be using the time till the tour to educate himself about equal rights.

"I will be using this time to listen, and to educate myself on how I can help more in the fight for justice and equal rights for all in the future. I hope that you will take the time to do the same. Treat people with kindness. I love you all. H," Styles said.

The announcement also came with the confirmation that he will be accompanied by singer Jenny Lewis during the tour and Madison Cunningham and Orville Peck will join accompany him for the final two shows in New York.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Harry Styles
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown boat: YouTube videos help Kerala man's 'Musafir' set sail at last
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp