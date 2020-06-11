Pierce Brosnan to headline sci-fi thriller 'Youth'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan will star in upcoming sci-fi thriller "Youth".

Writer Brett Marty will make his directorial debut with the movie which is based on his 2016 short of the same name, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Brosnan, 67, will star as an engineer in the near future who's about to retire at age 70 when his company pays him to undergo a procedure to rewind his body's biological clock back to its prime.

The process goes tragically wrong and his aging begins accelerating rapidly, so he attempts a more dangerous treatment.

Marty has penned the script along with Josh Izenberg and Amelia Whitcomb.

Jib Polhemus, Paul Schiff and Martin Brennan will produce the project with Laura Bickford and Hannah Leader serving as executive producers.

Brosnan will next star in Netflix comedy "Eurovision" and A24 horror "False Positive".

He will also essay the role of the king in Columbia Pictures' movie musical "Cinderella".