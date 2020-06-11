Universal Pictures joins Timur Bekmambetov for more ‘Screenlife’ format films

By Express News Service

After the success of films based on the innovative ‘Screenlife’ storytelling format such as Searching and the Unfriended series, producer Timur Bekmambetov has entered into a deal with Universal Pictures to produce five more films narrated this way.

Universal had previously distributed both Unfriended films which were backed by Bekmambetov’s Bazelevs Company. Unfriended, which was made for a budget of $1 million, grossed a total of $65 million.

Screenlife is the term used for films told from the perspective of smartphone and laptop screens. The format has become such a rage that its influence can be seen in the works of many filmmakers who shot films during the lockdown.

Though a lot of productions were stalled in the past few months, Bekmambetov has been working on a bunch of films during the lockdown.

In an interview with Deadline, he said, “During this crazy time, we have been living in Screenlife mode, and it is very organic to produce movies because they can be done while people are home in their safe place. We are all in different cities, and we can record screens without meeting each other. It’s the nature of this language, this Screenlife format, to work like this.”