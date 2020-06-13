STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nolan's 'Tenet,' 'Wonder Woman 1984' to release late, confirms Warner Bros

"Tenet", which was scheduled to hit the theatres on July 17, will now bow out on July 31.

Published: 13th June 2020 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

WONDER WOMAN 1984

Gal Gadot returns Diana Prince during the mid-1980s, decades after her heroics in the first film, which was set during World War I. (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Warner Bros has decided to push back the release dates of two of its much-anticipated projects --Christopher Nolan's espionage thriller "Tenet" and Patty Jenkins-directed superhero film "Wonder Woman 1984".

"Tenet", starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, Clemence Poesy, Dimple Kapadia and Himesh Patel, has been delayed by two weeks.

The film, which was scheduled to hit the theatres on July 17, will now bow out on July 31.

However, to mark the 10th anniversary of Nolan's sci-fi blockbuster "Inception", the studio is re-releasing the film in the US theatres on July 17.

ALSO READ | Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak

"We're especially thrilled, in this complex and rapidly changing environment, to be bringing Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet,' a global tentpole of jaw-dropping size, scope and scale, to theatres around the world on July 31.

"It's been longer than any of us could've imagined since we've seen a movie on the big screen, and to acknowledge Chris' fans as we count down to 'Tenet''s' opening day, we are also excited to offer his masterpiece Inception' in theaters for its 10th anniversary on July 17," said Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros.Pictures Group.

Gal Gadot-led DC superhero movie "Wonder Woman 1984" has been postponed by Warner Bros from August 14 to October 2.

The film, a sequel to 2017 movie, has been delayed for the second time.

It was originally set to release on June 5, but was pushed back until August due to the coronavirus-induced theatre shutdown in many countries across the globe.

it also features actors Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig.

