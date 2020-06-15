STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No Time To Die: Release date of 25th film in James Bond series moved up to 20th November

The upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die, which was supposed to release on November 25 will be coming out five days ahead of the set date.

A still from Daniel Craig-starrer 'No Time To Die'.

By Express News Service

The upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die, which was supposed to release on November 25 will be coming out five days ahead of the set date. The makers revealed the change on Twitter.  "The return of old friends in NO TIME TO DIE. In cinemas 12th November UK, 20th November US," read the tweet from the film’s official Twitter handle. 

The film was initially supposed to release in 2019 but was pushed to 2020 in February. But due to the pandemic, it further got postponed to April and then eventually to November. 

The film marks the last film of Daniel Craig as James Bond. It is also speculated that the next James Bond would be played by an actress. Directed by Fukunaga, the film also stars Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek, and Ana De Armas.

