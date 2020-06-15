STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Spike Lee apologises for defending Woody Allen against 'cancel culture'

In an interview on a radio station WOR’s talk show In the Morning, Lee shared his thoughts on how Allen has been treated.

Published: 15th June 2020 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Director Spike Lee

Hollywood director Spike Lee (File photo| AP)

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Spike Lee has issued an apology for his comments defending director and his friend Woody Allen against the whole "cancel culture" in Hollywood.

He took to Twitter to take back his words of support, reports variety.com. "I deeply apologise. My words were wrong. I do not and will not tolerate sexual harassment, assault or violence. Such treatment causes real damage that can’t be minimised," he posted on Twitter on Saturday.

In an interview on a radio station WOR’s talk show In the Morning, Lee shared his thoughts on how Allen has been treated. "I’d just like to say Woody Allen is a great, great filmmaker and this cancel thing is not just Woody. And I think when we look back on it we are going to see that - short of killing somebody - I don’t know you that you can just erase somebody like they never existed. Woody is a friend of mine, a fellow Knick fan, so I know he’s going through it right now," Lee said.

Allen has fallen out of grace with many people after accusations resurfaced that he molested his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow when she was 7-years-old. He has denied the allegations. Amazon also canceled a movie deal with Allen, resulting in them settling a USD 68 million lawsuit.

