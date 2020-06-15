The Beatles: Get Back documentary's release postponed to 27 August 2021

By Express News Service

Peter Jackson's upcoming documentary The Beatles: Get Back was initially slated to release on this September 4 but it is pushed to as far as 27 August 2021, according to Disney, the distributor of the film.

The film is expected to offer a cheerful narrative of the world-famous band and their split up.

Unlike other versions, this documentary, according to initial buzz, will show the lighter side of the story. Earlier, Paul McCartney said that the film shows the truth about The Beatles recording together.

Variety quoted him as saying, "I am really happy that Peter has delved into our archives to make a film that shows the truth about The Beatles recording together. The friendship and love between us comes over and reminds me of what a crazily beautiful time we had."