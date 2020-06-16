STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bear Grylls to produce Afghanistan-set 'Count Of Monte Cristo' movie

Published: 16th June 2020 04:46 PM

British adventurer Bear Grylls. | AFP

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: TV presenter and adventurer Bear Grylls is set to produce a modern adaptation of Alexandre Dumas' iconic novel "The Count of Monte Cristo".

Grylls' joint venture with Banijay Group, The Natural Studios, is teaming up with Ben Grass and Christophe Charlier for the project, a statement posted on the company's website read.

Tom Williams will pen the script for the movie.

Set in the present day, the film focuses on the friendship and bitter rivalry that develops between two special forces soldiers who are sent to war in Afghanistan.

It marks the first foray into scripted feature films for The Natural Studios, which was launched by Banijay with Grylls and Delbert Shoopman last year.

Published in 1844, "The Count of Monte Cristo" centres on a man who is wrongfully imprisoned, escapes from jail, acquires a fortune, and sets about exacting revenge on those responsible for his imprisonment.

His plans have devastating consequences for both the innocent and the guilty.

Grylls and Shoopman will produce the project alongside Grass and Charlier.

"We loved the idea of updating this universally-loved story of friendships, betrayal and revenge, and were completely taken by Tom Williams' original and innovative take.

"This is action adventure storytelling at its finest and celebrates above all, resilience and redemption," Grylls and Shoopman said.

