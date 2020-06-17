George Floyd's daughter thanks Kanye West for college fund

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Gianna Floyd, daughter of George Floyd, who died in police custody, has thanked rapper Kanye West for paying for her college education.

West has promised to entriely cover the six-year-old's fees, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Thank you Kanye West for securing my college education. Thank You Kanye, Because of You I Will have a college Education... Mommy and I are so thankful for you and your family," Gianna posted on Instagram.

Gianna also tagged West's wife and reality star Kim Kardashian along with the hashtag "#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd".