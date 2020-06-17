Oscar Isaac to star in thriller 'London' with Ben Stiller on board as director    

By Express News Service

Actor Ben Stiller is set to direct Lionsgate thriller London starring Golden Globe winner Oscar Isaac in the lead.



The film is based on a new short story/high-concept thriller by bestselling crime writer Jo Nesbo, reports say.



Dune screenwriter Eric Roth is adapting the story for the feature film.Issac obtained the rights to the story as a producer under his Mad Gene Media banner in competition, and was involved in getting Stiller and Roth on board.

Stiller is also producing the film through his Red Hour production banner, along with his producing partner Nicky Weinstock.



“This is an incredible team of filmmaking that has come together for this project. Eric is a master storyteller whose screenplays are canonized in film history; Ben’s work as a filmmaker, including his latest accomplishment, Escape at Dannemora, is astounding; Oscar is a force in all that he does, both behind and in front of the camera,” said Erin Westerman.