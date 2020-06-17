'Peninsula', new Korean zombie film’s 8K trailer unveiled

By Express News Service

An 8K trailer of Peninsula was unveiled on YouTube as the Cannes-backed film is gearing up to premiere on Cannes in four months.



The film is the sequel to Train To Busan, the Korean zombie drama that turned out to be a blockbuster across Asia.

Train To Busan was screened at midnight in Cannes in 2016, and the sequel was also part of the official selection of this year’s Cannes.



The film is expected to release in July but the makers haven’t fixed a release date so far.



Directed by Yeon Sang Ho, who also directed Train To Busan, Peninsula is set in four years after the first part.