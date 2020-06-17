Tom Hardy to produce the drama 'Wildlands'

By Express News Service

Actor Tom Hardy will be producing a film starring Matthias Schoenaerts and directed by Kim Mordaunt. Titled Wildlands, Matthias will be leading the film in the role of a bomb disposal specialist. The film, based on Mordaunt’s own experiences in the field, has a script co-written by him and John Collee. Africa has been set as the primary location.

Tom Hardy and Dean Baker will be jointly producing under their banner Hardy Son & Baker along with Sylvia Wilczynski of Red Lamp Films. Baker was last involved in Tom Hardy’s web series Taboo.

In a statement, Kim Mordaunt said, “In our divided times, Wildlands is a story that taps deeply into the zeitgeist; now more than ever we need stories that show men and women, black and white, nature and technology, working together and moving forward. The riveting Matthias Schoenaerts, alongside ten bold and dynamic women and their whimsical rats, are going to light up the screen.”