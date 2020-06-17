STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Tom Hardy to produce the drama 'Wildlands'

Tom Hardy and Dean Baker will be jointly producing under their banner Hardy Son & Baker along with Sylvia Wilczynski of Red Lamp Films.

Published: 17th June 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Tom Hardy

Actor Tom Hardy (Photo | Associated Press)

By Express News Service

Actor Tom Hardy will be producing a film starring Matthias Schoenaerts and directed by Kim Mordaunt. Titled Wildlands, Matthias will be leading the film in the role of a bomb disposal specialist. The film, based on Mordaunt’s own experiences in the field, has a script co-written by him and John Collee. Africa has been set as the primary location.

Tom Hardy and Dean Baker will be jointly producing under their banner Hardy Son & Baker along with Sylvia Wilczynski of Red Lamp Films. Baker was last involved in Tom Hardy’s web series Taboo. 

In a statement, Kim Mordaunt said, “In our divided times, Wildlands is a story that taps deeply into the zeitgeist; now more than ever we need stories that show men and women, black and white, nature and technology, working together and moving forward. The riveting Matthias Schoenaerts, alongside ten bold and dynamic women and their whimsical rats, are going to light up the screen.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tom Hardy Matthias Schoenaerts Kim Mordaunt Wildlands
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp