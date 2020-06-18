STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elijah Wood to star in crime thriller 'No Man of God'

Set largely in a single interrogation room, the film is based on real life transcripts culled from conversations between Hagmaier and Bundy that took place between 1984 and 1989.

Published: 18th June 2020 06:06 PM

Elijah Wood

Elijah Wood (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Lord of the Rings" star Elijah Wood will star as serial killer Ted Bundy's FBI analyst in crime thriller "No Man of God".

According to Deadline, while the makers have found Bill Hagmaier in Wood, the search for the reel Bundy is on.

Set largely in a single interrogation room, the film is based on real-life transcripts culled from conversations between Hagmaier and Bundy that took place between 1984 and 1989.

"No Man of God" will explore the complex relationship that formed between the two men during Bundy's final years on death row.

Amber Sealey is attached to direct from C Robert Cargill's script.

Wood will also serve as producer along with Daniel Noah, Lisa Whalen, and Kim Sherman.

"Doctor Strange" director Scott Derrickson will executive produce with Hagmaier, Stacy Jorgensen and Mark Ward.

Production company XYZ Films will be launching the project next week at Cannes Virtual Market.

TAGS
Elijah Wood No Man of God
