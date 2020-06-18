STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Joseph Gordon-Levitt on direct-to-OTT release of his new film '7500'

The actor says there are always "upsides and downsides to the new ways that people use technology".

Published: 18th June 2020

Hollywood actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt's thriller "7500" is going straight-to-streaming platform instead of having a theatrical release, and the actor is not fretting over the fact. He says that he likes the idea that something he worked hard on can reach more people.

"There's nothing like the cinema. I love going to the cinema and watching movies there. I'm delighted that there are still champions of cinema like Chris Nolan. I see his movies on big screens, because I know how he would feel if I didn't. His movies are for that and he makes them with that in mind," variety.com quoted Gordon-Levitt as saying.

"I think it's also true that you can look at the whole history of storytelling through technology and there's always an evolution in place. Things are always changing. First, there were people gathering around campfires telling stories. Eventually, there was a theatre. Skip ahead to movies and then television," he added.

The actor says there are always "upsides and downsides to the new ways that people use technology".

"It's on the artists to take advantage of the upsides and avoid the downsides. This movie is the opposite of a Christopher Nolan movie, which is all about huge scope. This movie is entirely set in a cockpit. The other reality is a lot of people can't afford to go to the movies. I like the idea that something I worked hard on and care can reach more people.," he added.

"7500" is set in the cockpit of an airplane that has been hijacked by terrorists, with Gordon-Levitt essaying the role of a pilot struggling to maintain his calm amid the terrifying situation.

In the past, Gordon-Levitt has featured in movies like "500 Days of Summer", "Inception", "Looper" and "Snowden". He stepped away from the spotlight for three years to spend time with his wife and children.

Patrick Vollrath's "7500" marks his return. The film will release on Amazon Prime Video.

