Benedict Cumberbatch, Courteney Cox among 35 celebs to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: International stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Courteney Cox, and Zac Efron among others have been selected to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced that 35 new celebrities from the entertainment industry, including film, music, and TV, will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 2021, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Naomi Watts, Ryan O'Neal, and Ali MacGraw will also be honored with a star on the Walk of Fame. But Ryan and Ali will get a double star.

The rock band Jefferson Airplane, soul quartet The Chi-Lites and hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa are also being inducted.

The date of the ceremony has not been revealed yet.