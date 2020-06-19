STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

John Legend can see himself in George Floyd's place

Floyd died last month after a Minnesota police officer pressed down his knee on his neck during a street arrest, which was caught on camera. The incident sparked protests.

Published: 19th June 2020 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Singer John Legend

Singer John Legend (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Shocked by the video of African-American man George Flyods last minutes, musician John Legend feels any of his family members could have been under the white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvins knee.

"I've talked to so many of my friends about that video... and what they've said to me is..., 'I see myself under that officer's knee. I see my dad under that officer's knee'," Legend told NBC newsperson in a taped interview, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In the video, which will air on June 21 before Legend hosts a Father's Day TV special, the singer added: "We do see our family members when that happens.

"My younger brother has a son who is 20 years old, and I could see him in moments like that having a misunderstanding with officers and I worry for him... particularly once they hit a certain age and their body is deemed as threatening to other people," he added.

Floyd died last month after a Minnesota police officer pressed down his knee on his neck during a street arrest, which was caught on camera. The incident sparked protests.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
John Legend George Flyod
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp