'My Spy', 'The Farewell' among films to release in PVR cinemas when they reopen

PVR will be the first major distributor to release films in theatres post the coronavirus-forced lockdown in the country.

Published: 19th June 2020 08:11 PM

'The Farewell' movie poster

'The Farewell' movie poster

By PTI

NEW DELHI: PVR Pictures has announced a line-up of nine Hollywood features that will be screened for the audiences once theatres reopen.

PVR will be the first major distributor to release films in theatres post the coronavirus-forced lockdown in the country.

Among the films to be screened in the PVR theatres are Dave Bautista-starrer "My Spy", Lulu Wang's critically-acclaimed movie "The Farewell", Dev Patel's "The Personal History Of David Copperfield" and "The True History of Kelly Gang", starring George McKay and Nicholas Hoult.

The other movies are "The Last Full Measure", "Ordinary Love", "Countdown", "The Wild Goose Chase" and "Mr. Jones".

"We are thrilled that in this difficult and unprecedented environment, we will be bringing nine Hollywood titles, of varied genre and scale, to theatres around the country as soon as they reopen," Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Group, said in a statement.

"We strongly endorse the theatrical business and believe that you can't replace the big screen experience.

Therefore we are looking at taking the first step towards releasing our own films once the cinemas open, so that brand new films, along with all the safety protocols we have put in place, attract our valued customers to their favorite form of out of home entertainment," he added.

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures, said he is confident that the slate of international movies will be able to resonate with the cinemagoers.

"We have faith in a theatrical rebound, and we look forward to being there right out of the gate with our exhibition partners anticipated re-emergence, as and when, state by state safety guidelines are met and theatres start to reopen," he added.

