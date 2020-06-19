Pete Davidson, Colin Jost to star in wedding comedy 'Worst Man'

By Express News Service

Saturday Night Live! duo Pete Davidson and Colin Jost are set to headline the upcoming wedding comedy, Worst Man.

The project hails from Universal Pictures and will be produced by Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels, according to reports.

Written by Jost, Matthew Bass, and Theodore Bressman, the movie follows a soon-to-be-married couple and the family dramatics that ensue just weeks before the wedding.

Davidson most recently starred in Judd Apatow’s The King of Staten Island, which premiered exclusively on June 13 on video on demand in the US.

He will be next seen in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. Jost is currently gearing up for the release of Warner Bros’ Tom & Jerry, a live-action and animated hybrid film based on the classic cartoon.