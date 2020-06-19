'This Is Us' actor Melanie Liburd to star in Kevin Hart's 'Man From Toronto'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Melanie Liburd has joined the cast of Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson-starrer action comedy 'Man From Toronto'.

The 32-year-old 'This Is Us' actor will be playing Hart's wife in the movie, reported Variety.

Patrick Hughes is directing the film movie which also features Kaley Cuoco.

It revolves around a case of mistaken identity after the world's deadliest assassin, known as the 'man from Toronto,' and a stranger, played by Hart, run into each other at an Airbnb.

Robbie Fox and Chris Bremner have penned the script, based on the story the latter conceived with Jason Blumenthal.

The film is scheduled to be released on September 17, 2021.