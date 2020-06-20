STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heather Locklear engaged to longtime boyfriend Chris Heisser

Published: 20th June 2020 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Heather Locklear

Actor Heather Locklear (Photo | Heather Locklear Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Melrose Place" star Heather Locklear and boyfriend Chris Heisser are engaged.

Locklear, 58, and Heisser are high school sweethearts who rekindled their romance years ago.

A source close to the couple told People magazine that they have been engaged since the end of April, "as they were celebrating her year of sobriety".

"Her family, her parents, her siblings, and her daughter are all supporting her and excited for her," the source added.

In April, Locklear celebrated a year of sobriety after a tumultuous two years that saw her being hospitalized, sued, placed into a psychiatric hold as well as doing a stint in outpatient drug rehab after many personal tribulations.

The actor was previously married to musician Tommy Lee from 1986 to 1993 and guitarist Richie Sambora, from 1994 to 2007.

She shares her daughter, 22-year-old Ava, with Sambora.

