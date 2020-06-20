STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Miley Cyrus reminisces on dress she 'knew would piss everyone off'

The dress in question was the 'hole dress" by womenswear designer Danielle Scutt, that featured two large cutouts around the waist and many more around the bottom.

Published: 20th June 2020

Singer Miley Cyrus

Singer Miley Cyrus (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer Miley Cyrus, reminisced on a dress that she wore at an "unforgettable moment from the past" as the singer rang in a decade of her 'Can't Be Tamed' album.

According to Page Six, the 27-year-old 'Slide Away' when asked by fans on Twitter to name her most unforgettable moment from the era, said it was her first performance at the G-A-Y nightclub in London in 2010 -- especially because of her newfound freedom in the final year of her Disney show 'Hannah Montana.'

Cyrus wrote, "I wore a dress I knew would piss everybody off and that was around the time I really began to 'spread my wings' & felt free. But....also it took a lot of guts because people around me were saying I would lose all my fans and my career would be over."

She continued, "I couldn't stay Hannah Montana forever and they knew that, but they also didn't want me to make a mistake that couldn't be undone. Been so fortunate to have loyal fans (like you) who have always allowed me to experiment and evolve."

The dress in question was the 'hole dress" by womenswear designer Danielle Scutt, that featured two large cutouts around the waist and many more around the bottom.

The 'Party In The USA' singer became more comfortable showing less skin as her career progressed.

In 2014, for her second performance at the same nightclub, Miley performed in a barely-there sequin leotard and pulled it up into a thong. (ANI)

