Scarlett Johansson says her 'husky voice' was disadvantage early on in her career

The actor, who made her movie debut at the age of nine with the film "North", said she always wanted to work in musical theatre but casting directors did not give her a chance due to her deep voice.

Published: 20th June 2020 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Scarlett Johansson-starrer 'Black Widow'.

A still from Scarlett Johansson-starrer 'Black Widow'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Marriage Story" star Scarlett Johansson says she faced a lot of rejection initially in her career due to her now-famous "husky voice".

"When I was a little kid, I trained as a singer because I really wanted to do musical theatre, but my voice was so deep it was impossible for me to get cast! So I went into acting instead," Johansson, 35, told Candis magazine.

"I'd go on auditions, I was this cute little blonde girl, then I'd open my mouth and say (in a deep voice), 'Buy this product, it's fantastic!' It was quite a disadvantage at the time.

I lost count of hearing casting directors ask me if I had a sore throat,'' she added.

Johansson will next be seen in Marvel Studios "Black Widow", which is scheduled to be released on November 6.

