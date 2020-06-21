STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Comedian DL Hughley collapses on stage in Nashville, tests positive for COVID-19

The comic and activist, who collapsed on stage while performing in Nashville on Friday night and was hospitalised overnight, said he was asymptomatic. 

Comedian DL Hughley

Comedian DL Hughley (Photo | AP)

By Agencies

LOS ANGELES: American actor-comedian DL Hughley has revealed that he has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The comic and activist, who collapsed on stage while performing in Nashville on Friday night and was hospitalized overnight, said he was asymptomatic. 

"They ran a battery of tests, and I also tested positive for COVID-19, which blew me away. Apparently I just lost consciousness. So, in addition to all the other stuff you have to look out for, if you're a** pass out in the middle of a show, on stage, you probably need to get tested," Hughley said in a video posted on Twitter.

While performing at Zanies Comedy Club before a sold-out crowd, the 57-year-old actor suddenly struggled to speak before going limp. His manager rushed to catch him before he fell off his seat entirely, but he needed help to carry Hughley offstage.

Hughley said the doctors at the hospital were initially treating him for "severe exhaustion and dehydration", but now when he has tested positive for COVID-19 he is going to quarantine in his hotel room for 14 days.

He also thanked his fans for their prayers and well wishes.

