Mark Rylance to play the lead in 'The Fantastic Flitcrofts'

Oscar-winner Mark Rylance will play the lead role in golf based comedy-drama, The Fantastic Flitcrofts. The film will be helmed by Craig Roberts of Just Jim and Eternal Beauty fame.

The Fantastic Flitcrofts will have a screenplay by Simon Farnaby, who has adapted it from the book The Phantom Of The Open, which he co-wrote with English journalist Scott Murray.

Rylance will be seen playing Maurice Flitcroft, a dreamer and unrelenting optimist, who managed to enter The British Open Golf Championship qualifying in 1976 and consequently shot the worst round in Open history, becoming a folk hero in the process.

