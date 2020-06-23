STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Anthology series based on Malcolm Gladwell's 'Outliers' in works, Dr Anthony Fauci subject of first season

The debut season will focus on Fauci, pioneer and leading expert in the field of immunology, who has become a national sensation.

Published: 23rd June 2020 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELESE: Producer Brian Grazer is developing an anthology series based on Malcolm Gladwell's bestseller "Outliers", the first season of which will have White House infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci in focus.

According to Variety, the series, set at HBO Max, will be part historical drama, part biopic.

Each season will profile individuals through the unique "Outliers" lens, looking at the specific historical situation which led to their indelible imprint on society and what ultimately makes them stand out.

The debut season will focus on Fauci, pioneer and leading expert in the field of immunology, who has become a national sensation as the lead member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Greg Walker of "Titans" fame has been tapped to write and showrun the series.

Grazer will executive produce via his Imagine Television Studios with business partner Ron Howard, as well as Walker, Gladwell, and Samie Kim Falvey.

The series is being co-produced by CBS Television Studios.

Recently, Hollywood star Brad Pitt impersonated Fauci in a "Saturday Night Live At Home" episode after the expert expressed his desire to see the actor portray him on the late-night sketch comedy show.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Outliers Dr Anthony Fauci HBO Max Malcolm Gladwell'
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp