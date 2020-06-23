Crime thriller, The Man From Rome to be adapted into a film

By Express News Service

The bestselling book The Man from Rome, written by famed Spanish author Arturo Perez-Reverte, is going to be made into a film. The theological crime thriller will star Richard Armitage, Paz Vega, and John Leguizamo and filming will commence in February 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The story centres on an agent of the Vatican’s intelligence system named Father Lorenzo Quart, who is sent to Spain to investigate mysterious killings at a church. The man encounters a range of characters on the way, including an aristocratic divorcee, an old foe in the form of an Archbishop, and a henchman working for a group of real estate investors.

Also starring Geraldine Chaplin, Paul Guilfoyle and Marlon Moreno, The Man From Rome will be directed by Colombian filmmaker Sergio Dow, known for films such as Hemingway, the Hunter of Death. Two-time Oscar-nominated cinematographer Ed Lachman will wield the camera for this film produced by Enrique Cerezo, Alina Hleap, and Rich Cowan.