'Man of Steel' actor Michael Shannon comes in support of Synder’s cut

Michael has always been in support of  Synder’s Cut and has again spoken in favour of the release in the podcast Car Con Carne.

By Express News Service

When DC Fans were convinced that Synder’s cut (the unreleased Zack Synder’s version of Justice League) will never see the light of the day, HBO Max announced that it will premiere on the new streaming site in 2021.

Ever since the announcement, fans and even celebs have welcomed the decision. Michael Shannon, who played the supervillain Zod in Man of Steel, is one of them. 

He was quoted as saying, “I feel for my friend Zack Snyder. He had a rough time of it, between the struggles with his family and what he went through with Warner Bros. Zack is a sweet, kind, gentle, hard-working, super conscientious human being, and I hope that this release gives him some sense of satisfaction or vindication or whatever because he’s such a good person. He deserves better than he’s been dealing with.”

Looks like Michael and Zack, who worked together in Man Of Steel, share a great rapport. Michael was last seen in the thriller film The Quarry, released in April.

He was also part of the blockbuster hit whodunit, Knives Out, in which he played the role of Walt Thrombey.

Over the months, there have been varied opinions about the much-hyped Synder’s Cut, but the fans stayed with the director and in support of the release of the film.

Comments

